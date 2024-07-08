Dubai: Senior citizens, people of determination can get fee exemption in new court service

Since most of these are flammable substances, when exposed to the Sun, they may cause a vehicle to catch on fire
Dubai Courts today announced the launch of a service package aimed at making judicial procedures easier for senior citizens and people of determination.
Under this initiative, senior citizens and people of determination who are unable to pay legal fees may be exempted, or the payment may be postponed. Other services include financial support and debt payment of litigants from these target groups.
The new services can be obtained through the Dubai Courts' call centre, website, or service centres across the emirate.
According to Mohammed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Claims Management Sector of Dubai Courts, the package involves the following services:
Additional services include:
The initiative provide services that advance social justice and equality, and serves to enhance social integration. This package also reinforces Dubai Courts’ commitment to sustainable development and advances its contribution to the Dubai Social Agenda 33.
His Excellency Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said: “Dubai Courts is keen to make it easier for senior citizens and people of determination to obtain judicial services. We place the highest priority on enhancing rapid and easy access to the services as part of our efforts to create a judicial environment characterised by transparency, efficiency, and efficient delivery of justice. The service package is designed to support senior citizens and people of determination, who we consider a blessing and our top priority.”
Al Obaidli stated: “The launch of this package reflects our firm commitment to providing exceptional and reliable judicial services. The initiative will help enhance social sustainability and cohesiveness and foster a judicial environment marked by equality and social justice. By facilitating and streamlining judicial procedures for senior citizens and people of determination, the service package will save time, effort, and costs while addressing their specific needs.
