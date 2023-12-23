Dubai: Santa chauffeurs drive cheers and spread joy this Christmas

Photos: Supplied

If you’re lucky and nice, Santa Claus might just be driving you across Dubai and Abu Dhabi this festive season. Although he will not come with reindeers in a sleigh, he will surely make you feel comfortable and cheerful – with extra gifts of candies and chocolates – along the way.

A Dubai-based start-up company is offering chauffeur services by drivers in merry red suits to drive your car. The marketing tactic by Zofeur started on Wednesday and will run until Christmas Day, on December 25, for evening rides from 6pm onwards.

Ugandan expat Ronald Asaba, 37, who is one of the Santa chauffeurs, told Khaleej Times his mission is to create memorable experiences this Christmas.

“We believe in creating unforgettable moments for our customers and passengers. The sight of Santa Claus behind the wheel – all jolly and merry – transforms a simple ride into a magical experience, especially for families and little ones,” he added.

Dressing up as Santa Claus is a tradition associated with Christmas and is rooted in the cultural and historical aspects of the holiday.

“We love to spread festive cheer and add a touch of magic to our customers' rides,” Ronald cheerfully said, adding: “Our passengers are loving the concept and they feel more connected with our service than ever because of its relatability to the celebrations.

Selfie with Santa

Of course, a ride with Santa is not complete without posting it on social media. Another Santa chauffeur Jjemba Ronald, 27, who is also from Uganda, said: “Customers are loving this concept as this comes as a surprise for them. They love to take selfies with us and post them on their social media.”

“To make it sweeter, we also give them sweets and candies as snacks while we drive for them,” he added, noting: “Just as Santa brings gifts and goodwill, we Santa chauffeurs also symbolise the spirit of giving. It's our way of expressing gratitude and giving back to our valued customers and passengers during this special time of the year.”

“We spread joy and happiness. We drive to bring smile, laughter and the warmth of the holiday season to every journey,” Jjemba continued.

Safety Santa

Aside from serving fun, the Santa chauffeurs are also mindful about everyone’s safety. Jjemba said: “Safety is non-negotiable for us and we have been trained properly with the do’s and dont's in various scenarios. We are always vigilant and we follow the rules when driving and interacting with our passengers.”

Ronald added: “We are thoroughly trained on how to provide a smooth and comfortable experience for our passengers. We obey speed limits and remain aware of our surroundings at all times.”

Santa services

Zofeur is an on-demand pay-per-minute chauffeur services platform that can be downloaded on iOS and Play Store. There is no minimum usage or commitment but it is advised to pre-book chauffeurs to avoid delays during the festive period, as only five per cent of the entire Zofeur chauffeurs offer Santa services.

The chauffeur service is not only limited within Dubai as Santa drivers can also go for one-way trips between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Ho, ho, ho,” Ronald said, “with just the tap of a button we will come and enjoy a 'sleigh' ride together with you.”

