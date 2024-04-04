Dubai: Salik warns residents against scam emails, social media posts, clone websites

File photo

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM

Dubai’s toll gate operator Salik Company on Thursday asked customers to remain vigilant against clone websites, fraudulent emails, and social media scams that falsely carry its name and label.

It urged them to rely exclusively on official websites and trusted sources for information.

“We are constantly striving to raise awareness among the general public to remain alert about fake websites as well as various phishing emails and scams that are masquerading our identity and being circulated across social media and other platforms. We would like to advise customers not to reveal their personal and financial details to these accounts as these are fraudulent schemes run by scammers operating from outside the country, attempting to steal data and money,” said Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik.

“Individuals who are interested in purchasing Salik shares can deal with brokers and official channels, as well as visit Dubai Financial Market (DFM) website,” he said.

In recent months, Salik has observed a surge in phishing messages circulating on various social media and online platforms. Some of these fraudulent messages falsely claim to offer investment opportunities in Salik stocks, promising customers a chance to generate a steady income, while some others provide fake links or websites to recharge a Salik account or buy tag.

In order to protect and prevent customers from falling prey to these fraudulent activities, Salik has issued numerous warning measures.

Use https:// instead of http://

The toll operator has advised customers to ensure a secure connection while using URLs beginning with https:// instead of http://, as the former is considered secure.

It also warned customers to avoid clicking on suspicious links and pop-up ads as it can redirect customers to some other malicious websites and steal one’s personal information.

Additionally, the operator has also asked customers to check their official website and communication channels for the most recent security upgrades, as well as verify the legitimacy of messages received online that claim to be from Salik.

