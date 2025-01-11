Dubai Ruler welcomes 15,000 content creators, promises 'sustainable' industry growth

Fifteen thousand content creators from across the globe were warmly welcomed by Sheikh Mohammed on Saturday for the opening of the 1Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. The event, which brings together influencers with a combined following of 2.3 billion, is one of the largest gatherings focused on the content creator economy.

In a post on social media platform X, the Dubai Ruler expressed his excitement at welcoming the content creators, saying, "We welcome those with ideas and creativity. We welcome content creators who create a better life through better content... and work with us to build a more beautiful future."

"We promise all content creators to build a sustainable economic sector for the content industry that will bring them and their communities goodness and prosperity," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: X/Sheikh Mohammed

The 1Billion Followers Summit provides a platform for influencers from around the world to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and collaborate on shaping the future of digital content creation.