Dubai Ruler opens nominations for 2nd round of 'Great Arab Minds' Award

The leader said that the award 'is a seed that we plant today for the future'

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:38 PM

Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 6:44 PM

Nominations for the second round of the Great Arab Minds Award are now open, the Dubai Ruler announced in a social media post on Wednesday, October 2.

The award was launched a year ago "to celebrate the Arab person, appreciate him in his society and among his family, and enhance his confidence in his potential and capabilities," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The leader added that the award "is a seed that we plant today for the future", and seeks to enhance Arab people's confidence in their role in shaping the time to come.

