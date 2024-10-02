Dubai Ruler opens nominations for 2nd round of 'Great Arab Minds' Award

Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
Nominations for the second round of the Great Arab Minds Award are now open, the Dubai Ruler announced in a social media post on Wednesday, October 2.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The award was launched a year ago "to celebrate the Arab person, appreciate him in his society and among his family, and enhance his confidence in his potential and capabilities," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The leader added that the award "is a seed that we plant today for the future", and seeks to enhance Arab people's confidence in their role in shaping the time to come.
ALSO READ:
Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
The closure resulted from serious food safety violations and the facility's failure to implement effective corrective measures
Museums Express houses exhibits, including Ahmad ibn Majid’s Compass to the World and a model of Al Bateel
Overtourism happens when people in one area crowd out residents, impacting the environmental and ecological aspects of the city
Many private schools are heading for a half-term break from October 14 to 18 or October 21 to 25
The recently approved strategy seeks to provide world-class education from early childhood to higher levels of learning
The leadership seeks to raise the standard of living, and improve different sectors such as education and investment
The meeting took place at Abu Dhabi's Qasr Al Bahr