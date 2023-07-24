Dubai Ruler gifts 8-year-old jockey herd of horses after her mare dies, video of her grief goes viral

The gesture is carried out in implementation of the UAE's wise leadership to help people in need
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai has gifted Lania Fakher, an 8-year-old jockey, a herd of horses.
Sheikh Mohammed gifted the horses to her after a video of her crying over the death of her only mare, 'Jasno' went viral on social media. He also ordered that a training centre be built for her to help her work on her skills.
Fakher is the youngest jockey in Iraq and was seen crying bitterly after her horse passed away. The girl said that her only horse had recently fallen ill and that she tried to care for it, however, it passed away.
She now carries apples and sugar to the grave of Jasno and dreams of teaching young boys and girls horse riding.
