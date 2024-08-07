Dubai Ruler approves over Dh2 billion in housing benefits

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 6:42 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:27 PM

Over Dh2 billion in housing benefits was approved in the first half of 2024 by the Cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This included 2,618 housing approvals, as part of ongoing efforts to provide a decent life and suitable housing for all citizens.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi announced housing benefits worth Dh2.18 billion supporting 1,502 citizens across the emirate.