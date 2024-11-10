Dubai Ruler approves Dh3.7-billion internal roads' plan over next 5 years

Photo: File

A five-year plan for internal roads, spanning 634km at a cost of Dh3.7 billion, has been approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The plan includes 21 projects spreading across 12 residential, commercial, and industrial areas. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority said.

Project locations

According to Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, the locations are as follows: