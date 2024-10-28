Dubai: RTA resumes bus, abra services for Global Village

Four bus routes are back in service for the 29th season (2024–2025) of Global Village that started on October 16, announced Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The bus routes connecting to Global Village are as follows:

Route 102 from Rashdiya Bus Station: operating every 60 minutes

Route 103 from Union Bus Station: operating every 40 minutes

Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station: operating every 60 minutes;

Route 106 from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station: operating every 60 minutes.

Coach buses are also deployed on these routes to ensure a comfortable and safe transit experience for visitors travelling to and from Global Village.

In the previous season, RTA’s Global Village bus service served 573,759 passengers, up from 448,716 in the previous season (2022 – 2023), reflecting a 22% increase in ridership.