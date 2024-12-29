Dubai: Record Dh81-million revenues for RTA in number plate auction

The latest open auction for exclusive vehicle number plates in Dubai fetched a total of Dh81.178 million, marking the highest proceeds in the history of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) auctions.

The auction, held on December 28 at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel, saw plate BB55 achieve the highest bid, selling for Dh6.3 million. It was followed by plate AA21 at Dh6.16 million, BB100 at Dh5 million, and BB11111, which went for Dh4.21 million.

In this auction, RTA offered 90 premium number plates featuring two, three, four, and five digits, spanning the codes AA, BB, K, O, T, U, V, W, X, Y, and Z.