E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: RTA discontinues in-person fine payment service at centres

Fines can be paid through the RTA website or smart application

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:19 PM

Starting May 26, vehicle fines can no longer be paid through customer happiness centres or service provider centres, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Customers can pay the fines digitally in a few simple steps, the authority said. This can be done through the RTA website or smart application.

Earlier, RTA had released a new version of its official app, offering users a simplified and easier way to access its services.


Residents who incurred fines can now make hassle-free payments through the updated version of the app.

Salik online payments, voucher top-up, and Nol top-up are also added on the app's update, making transactions even more convenient.

The RTA application's upgraded version is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE