Dubai: RTA announces temporary closure of 5 roads for cycling race on Sunday

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Sunday, February 2, because of the L'Étape Dubai Cycling Race 2025, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.
The authority said that five major roads — Oud Metha Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Road, Expo Road and Lahbab Street — will witness temporary closures during the race on Sunday.
RTA urged motorists to use alternative routes — Ras Al Khor Road and Emirates Road — until the end of the race. The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination.
The race starts from Dubai Design District at 6.30am and will cover a distance of 101km. The race will finish at Expo City.
Watch the video of the map below:
Tour de France cycling legends and former Tour de France stage winners — Ján Svorada and Peter Velits, have announced their participation in the inaugural race.
Among the event’s ambassadors are Svorada, the Czech cycling icon whose three Tour de France stage victories include a famous 2001 Champs-Élysées triumph, and who also boasts wins at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España; Velits, a three-time World Champion in the Team Time Trial and runner-up at the 2010 Vuelta a España; his brother Martin Velits, a key member of elite cycling teams; and Jakub Truksa, a promising talent representing the sport’s next generation.
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France’s main race day will allow cyclists of all skill levels to tackle one of two distinct routes: a 101km course designed for seasoned riders named ‘The Race’ and a 50km route suitable for enthusiasts seeking a memorable challenge dubbed ‘The Ride’.
Both courses will highlight the city’s cutting-edge architectural marvels and striking desert panoramas, departing from Dubai Design District (D3) and ending at Expo Village.
