Dubai: RTA announces closure of some roads on Sunday due to marathon

Published: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 6:21 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Jan 2024, 6:33 PM

Several roads in Dubai along Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah areas will be closed in the early hours of Sunday until 1pm to give way for the staging of Dubai Marathon, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.

Dubai Marathon will take place from 6am until 1pm. Full details of road closures are yet to be announced by authorities, but roads that will be affected include parts of Umm Suqeim Street, Jumeirah Beach Road and Al Wasl Road.

Tweeting a video of the marathon route map, RTA showed runners participating in the 2024 edition of the first and oldest international marathon in the Middle East. It will start and finish on the Umm Suqeim Road close to Dubai Police Academy with the 42.195km distance taking in Jumeirah Beach Road and passing in the shadows of the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat properties.

Aside from the competitive marathon, there are elite and amateur runners who will also compete in the 10km category, while there is a 4km fun run for beginners and hobbyists.

Sanctioned by the Dubai Sports Council, the 2024 Dubai Marathon will see strong participation from international top athletes, rising stars and debutant runners. The course is relatively flat so quick times are expected for both elite and regular runners.

