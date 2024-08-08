E-Paper

Dubai: Traffic delays, diversions announced for major road

The RTA also informed that Dubai-Al Ain Road will be closed on same dates for two weeks during weekends only

Web Desk
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 8:17 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 8:50 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced about traffic delays and diversions for a month on Al Ain Road under the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.

In a social media post on Thursday, the authority told commuters to brace for delays in both directions of the road daily — starting from August 9 until September 9, 2024, during weekdays, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am — due to maintenance work on the bridge.


The RTA also informed that the Dubai-Al Ain Road will be completely closed on the same dates for two weeks — during weekends only — from 1:00 am to 10:00 am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The authority has urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and use the following alternative routes for easy access:

For those coming from Al Ain to Dubai: Traffic will be directed to the free exit to the right onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Hatta and then make a U-turn at the first roundabout towards Dubai.

For those heading from Dubai to Al Ain: Traffic will be directed to the free right exit onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Jebel Ali Port, making a U-turn at the first roundabout towards Al Ain.

