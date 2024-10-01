Dubai: Residents duped after Business Bay food service providers vanish with advance payments

Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

Scores of residents of Oval Tower in Business Bay have been left with a bitter experience after their food service providers disappeared overnight, taking advance payments with them.

The two Asian brothers, who ran the meal service, had been providing home-cooked meals to many in the building. The service was especially popular with young executives, most of whom live in shared accommodations.

For Dh600, residents could get three meals a day, while Dh400 covered two meals, offering a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options such as dal makhani, masala bhindi, mutton curry, and chicken curry.

Their promotional material boasted a specialty for each day — aloo gosht on Sunday, peshawari chicken on Saturday, and biryani on Friday.

But all that convenience came to a sudden halt two weeks ago when the food deliveries stopped, and calls to the brothers went unanswered. When residents tried to investigate, they discovered the brothers had vanished.

Mohammad Akram, an Indian accountant who had signed up for two meals a day in August, said, “It’s frustrating. They took our money and disappeared without a word. Now we’re all left scrambling.”

The building management said they were unaware of a meal service operating from the building.

Akram has since taken to social media to warn others about the scam and cautioned them about paying for services upfront without verifying credentials.