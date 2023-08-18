Dubai-resident Abdellah Zejli launches educational Islamic toy line: Muslim Blocks

World's first Islamic building blocks: Muslim Blocks transforms education and play, enriching cultural exploration for all ages

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:32 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 9:33 PM

Visionary Abdellah Zejli Dubai resident is the founder of Muslim Blocks, the world's first educational Islamic building blocks. Pioneering a new wave in the toy landscape, Zejli's innovative fusion of learning, Islamic culture, and entertainment captivates all age groups. Launched on July 1, the trailblazing, patent-pending Muslim Blocks has swiftly gained global acclaim.

Driven by a profound desire to enrich children's and families' lives, Zejli conceptualised Muslim Blocks. Identifying a gap in the market for premium educational Islamic toys, Zejli ventured on a journey to craft a groundbreaking toy. This innovation aims not only to bridge connections to Islamic roots but also to fortify familial ties through engaging play.

"At Muslim Blocks, we believe in the power of education through play," Zejli explains. "Our meticulously crafted building block sets enable children and families to explore Islamic culture, history, and architecture while having a blast. We aim to bridge the gap between fun and learning, ensuring that each moment spent with our products becomes a cherished memory."

Currently, Muslim Blocks offers two captivating building block sets: the Kaaba building block set and the Masjid Al Nabawi building block set. The Kaaba set comprises over 367 meticulously designed pieces that intricately recreate the revered structure in Mecca, allowing young minds to delve into this central Islamic landmark's historical and spiritual significance. On the other hand, the Masjid Al Nabawi set, composed of over 300 pieces, artfully captures the splendour of the Prophet's mosque in Medina, complete with iconic features such as the green and silver domes and the sacred Rawdah.

The response to Muslim Blocks has been overwhelmingly positive since its launch, with Zejli proudly sharing that over 1,000 orders have been received. The brand has resonated with Muslim communities within the UAE and garnered interest and support from international customers, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. Notably, even non-Muslim individuals have expressed enthusiasm for the engaging and educational aspects of Muslim Blocks.

Testimonials from satisfied clients underscore the profound impact of Muslim Blocks on children's learning experiences. Zejli, who draws inspiration from his role as a father, emphasizes, "Every toy we give our children shapes their perspective and influences their future. Muslim Blocks serves as a gateway to introduce children to their religion in a joyful and captivating manner."

Client testimonials:

"As a parent, I constantly seek ways to enrich my child's learning experience while ensuring they stay connected to our Islamic heritage. Muslim Blocks has been a game-changer for us. Watching my child engage with the intricately designed building blocks and constructing replicas of the Kaaba has been an incredible journey. It's not just about the play; it's a meaningful way to introduce our children to the beauty of our religion and culture."

"I am not of the Islamic faith, but when I came across Muslim Blocks, I was immediately drawn to the concept. As an educator, I understand the importance of hands-on learning, and these building block sets provide an excellent opportunity for children to explore and learn about another culture. The attention to detail and the historical accuracy of the structures are awe-inspiring."

Conclusion:

In a remarkable demonstration of commitment to social responsibility, Muslim Blocks is giving back to the community by donating $5 from each sale to non-profit organisations. As part of the brand's commitment to continual innovation, they recently announced their forthcoming addition, the Al Aqsa dome of the rock building block set, promising another opportunity for children and families to connect with Islamic landmarks.

Muslim Blocks is excited to affirm its independence and autonomy in the industry, proudly standing apart from affiliations with major interlocking building block brands such as LEGO and Mattel Group. This unwavering dedication to authenticity and uniqueness underscores the brand's commitment to offering a unique experience.

For more information about the world's first educational Islamic building blocks, to explore their captivating block sets, or to make a purchase, please visit www.muslimblocks.com and Instagram page.

Join in celebrating the convergence of education, culture, and play with Muslim Blocks, the first of its kind in the world.

Contact Details:

Business: Muslim Blocks®

Contact Name: Abdellah Zejli

Contact Email: info@muslimblocks.com

Website: muslimblocks.com

Country: UAE