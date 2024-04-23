Dubai renames humanitarian city, launches new knowledge hub

It is likely to be humid by night with possibility of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas
Dubai has renamed its International Humanitarian City as 'Dubai Humanitarian' — as the hub marked 20 years of serving as a bridge of compassion and collaboration for the world.
The city celebrated the milestone on Monday at an event attended by more than 250 distinguished guests.
"As we unveil Dubai Humanitarian, we embark on a new era, extending our hands in aid across global borders for the benefit of humankind. Our commitment goes beyond mere assistance; it's about forging partnerships, leveraging innovation, and amplifying impact," said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, chairman of Dubai Humanitarian.
"With a growing number of simultaneous crises and operations, and given our dedication to sustainability, we stand poised to serve humanity with greater efficiency and efficacy," he said at the event. Among those present were delegates from various countries, including representatives from other partner humanitarian hubs such as Panama, Italy, Spain, Jordan, Kenya, government agencies, and key players in the humanitarian sector.
At the gathering, Dubai Humanitarian also announced the launch of its Knowledge and Development Centre.
This new facility within Dubai Humanitarian's warehouse compound signifies a commitment to knowledge-sharing and capacity-building in the humanitarian sector. This space will serve as a hub for various activities aimed at enhancing the skills and expertise of
Other strategic announcements include:
Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world.
As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone authority, Dubai Humanitarian is home to a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organisations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.
