Dubai: Remote work declared for govt employees due to unstable weather

The decision must be followed with the exception of jobs that require attendance at the workplace

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 8:21 PM

Last updated: Sat 10 Feb 2024, 8:32 PM

Government employees in Dubai have been allowed to work remotely on Monday, February 12, due to expected unstable weather conditions.

The decision comes under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

This includes employees in all government agencies in the emirate of Dubai, with the exception of jobs that require attendance at the workplace.

ALSO READ:

