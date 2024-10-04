Dubai: Registrations open for 30-day fitness challenge

The initiative aims to ensure residential neighbourhoods are secured to the maximum at night time
The Dubai Fitness Challenge is back once again this November, with registrations for the month-long event now open.
The event will begin on Saturday, October 26 and will run till Sunday, November 24, participants can register at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.
This free, 30-day health and fitness activation is an attempt to make Dubai one of the most active cities across the globe. This time, registrants will be able to win a chance to bring two guests to Dubai with Emirates flights and hotel accommodation.
The landmark events which allow residents to run or cycle past iconic locations on Sheikh Zayed Road will also return this year. The fifth edition of Dubai Ride will take place on Sunday, November 10. Whereas, the sixth Dubai Run will invite hundreds of thousands of runners to pound the pavement on Sunday, November 24.
This year, several activities have been added to the lineup, with a cycling-focused RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30x30 Fitness Village and the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village.
The Fitness Village in Zaabeel Park will cater to running and cycling enthusiasts, featuring a spinning zone, running clubs, cricket pitches, a tough mudder obstacle course, and a main stage for events.
