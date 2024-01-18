Dubai records customer happiness rate of 93%

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Files

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 7:32 PM

Dubai government entities recorded an average customer happiness rate of 93 per cent last year, according the 2023 Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices, which was announced on Thursday.

The entity that topped customer happiness reviews was the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment which logged 97.7 per cent.

The other entities were the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (96.7%) and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (96.1%).

According to the report issued by the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP), an initiative of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council, the average employee happiness rating stood at 88% through 2023.

The best entities in terms of achieving employee happiness were the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (95.17%), followed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (94.91%) and the Endowment and Minors Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) (94.51%).

“Your exceptional efforts are appreciated and are a source of tremendous pride for Dubai. By giving your best to the people of this emirate, you are enhancing Dubai's leadership in the field of exceptional government services," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said on Thursday.

"I am proud of all Dubai’s government entities for achieving customer happiness levels above 90% and raising the average to 93%. The Dubai Government works tirelessly to improve its services, driven by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and we are entirely committed to continuous development,” he added.

The findings of the mystery shopper study placed the level of happiness with government entities at an impressive average of 94.8%

Customer Happiness Index

• Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment: 97.7%

• Dubai Electricity and Water Authority: 96.7%

• Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services 96.1%

Employee Happiness Index

• General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs: 95.17%

• Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment: 94.91%

• Endowment and Minors Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) (94.51%): 94.1%

