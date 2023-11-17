Dubai rains: Several flights cancelled, diverted amid unstable weather conditions

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 12:11 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM

Around 20 flights arriving to and departing from Dubai Intenational Airport (DXB) were disrupted on Friday due to inclement weather conditions.

“Dubai Airports confirms that adverse weather affected operations at Dubai International (DXB) today. As of 10am UAE time, 13 inbound flights were diverted to neighbouring airports while six outbound flights were cancelled,” a DXB spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and other service partners at DXB to minimise any inconvenience to our customers,” the spokesperson added.

Passengers heading to DXB for their flights are advised to take the Dubai Metro where possible, to avoid traffic delays caused by water-logged roads.

"Please check traffic updates and plan extra time to get to DXB,” the spokesperson added.

For the latest flight updates, guests are advised to check directly with their airline or visit the flight information page on dubaiairports.ae.

