Dubai: Race on snow at the Ice Warrior Challenge on Sunday

Published: Sat 21 Sep 2024, 6:23 PM

The Ice Warrior Challenge, organised by Dubai Sports Council & Majid Al-Futtaim, will kick off on Sunday, September.

The event will take place at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates at 6am.

This version of the Ice Obstacle Challenge witnesses remarkable increase in the numbers of participants including male & female individuals and teams of various ages & multi-nationalities; among them are Emirati contestants of different physical and skill levels.

Participants in the Ice Warrior Challenge compete in three categories:

Elite category to be competed by men and women who are able to finish the Challenge within less than 25 minutes

Individual category, which is open for all physical levels

Teams category which is competed by groups of five

Contestants need to surpass from 20 to 22 obstacles, designed in a distance of 3.5 km; comprising: climbing, rolling & running on snow in a temperature of minus four degree.