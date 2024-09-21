Dubai: Race on snow at the Ice Warrior Challenge on Sunday

The motorist was also fined Dh50,000 and the vehicle was impounded
The Ice Warrior Challenge, organised by Dubai Sports Council & Majid Al-Futtaim, will kick off on Sunday, September.
The event will take place at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates at 6am.
This version of the Ice Obstacle Challenge witnesses remarkable increase in the numbers of participants including male & female individuals and teams of various ages & multi-nationalities; among them are Emirati contestants of different physical and skill levels.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Participants in the Ice Warrior Challenge compete in three categories:
Contestants need to surpass from 20 to 22 obstacles, designed in a distance of 3.5 km; comprising: climbing, rolling & running on snow in a temperature of minus four degree.
The snowy indoor hall in the Ski Dubai will turn into track of racing, full of various obstacles comprising: wall climbing/sloping/creeping over nets, under vehicles & in narrow tubes/rolling/running on snow/surpassing a maze/dangle with ropes on air/jumping over barriers & wheels/climbing poles with running/swimming in cold water and several other exciting obstacles.
Contestants will commence the Challenge at 6.30am in groups. Each participant needs to hang the racing number on the front side of his shirt, fix timing chip on his foot and be ready for the contest 15 minutes before the specified time.
All participants who will finish the race will gain distinctive medals and memorial ice challenge shirt.
ALSO READ:
The motorist was also fined Dh50,000 and the vehicle was impounded
Some experts feel the new initiative may be a 'bandage solution' to a complex issue
At just 23 years old, Madison Marsh is travelling around the world to inspire women while advocating for military careers
Mellisa Ndulu Kimani is now ready to fly home and give birth to her baby boy in peace
Crowd control measures have been set up at Apple stores, as staff say walk-ins will not be entertained this year
Revised dates will be given to applicants who have appointments for September 21, said the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi
The team comprises 18 non-commissioned officers at the state level
The closure will be due to maintenance works