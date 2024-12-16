Dubai Press Club launches economic content creators programme

Photos: Supplied

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today launched the first phase of the Dubai Content Creators' Programme — which aims at equipping emerging talent and content creators with advanced skills to create impactful digital content.

The first phase, from December 16, 2024 to January 8, 2025, is being organised in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

During the three-week programme, experts from renowned financial media organisations will provide training in economic literacy in the fast-evolving digital landscape and equip participants with the latest trends in economic reporting.

The programme commenced with a session featuring Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, who said that content creators must have a solid understanding of the tools and techniques required to deliver accurate, objective, and impactful messages.

“The UAE has established specialised zones with world-class infrastructure, advanced technologies, and flexible regulations, positioning it as a regional hub for leading global media organisations,” he said.

The Minister said launch of the Economic Content Creators Programme marks an important step in fostering innovation and creating a media environment that keeps pace with rapid economic developments locally and globally.

"The Ministry of Economy considers media organisations essential partners in showcasing the UAE’s economic strengths, development efforts, and rapid transformations, while providing accurate insights into the national economy.”

Empowering content creators