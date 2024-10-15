Dubai Police's new security cameras to detect unusual activity inside residences

KT photo: Shihab

A smart home security system launched in Dubai detects unusual movements inside residences. Announced during Gitex Global, the Dubai Police said they teamed up with e& UAE to launch the system to enhance the safety of homes and properties.

According to details listed on the Dubai Police website, advanced motion detectors can differentiate between everyday activities and potential threats. Door/window sensors are 'discreetly installed' at entry points to detect any unauthorised openings, immediately triggering an alert to a 24|7 monitoring centre. A touchscreen hub acts as the central control unit for the security system and allows customers to manage all connected devices.

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, chief executive officer of e& UAE, said, "For the first time in the UAE, we are integrating IoT-based home security systems with immediate police response to detected movements. This is a significant step towards transforming residential areas into smart, secure environments."

The system features 'cutting-edge' IoT sensors to detect unusual activity, complemented by surveillance cameras. These devices are monitored around the clock by security centres managed by e& UAE, ensuring a quick response to any suspicious movements. The system can also be linked directly to a specialised operating room, enabling immediate action to verify any detected irregularities.

"Customers will receive alerts via a mobile app when any movement is detected, and they can choose to manage the system themselves or connect it to a specialised operating room," the police said in a statement. As the technology provider, e& UAE will oversee the system, from customer registration to installation, maintenance, and technical support. The Dubai Police will ensure integration for customers opting to connect the system to the specialised operations room.