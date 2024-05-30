Dubai: Police warn residents of security drill today; no photography allowed

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 1:15 PM

Dubai Police has warned residents of a mock drill taking place on Thursday, May 30.

Taking to X, the authority announced that the exercise will take place at 10pm today in Al Shindaga area.

Residents have been warned against taking photographs and have been advised to keep a safe distance from the training area to ensure a clear path for units and patrols participating in the drill.