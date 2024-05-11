Dubai Police unveils UAE's first 'Tent Pegging' police team

Photo: WAM

Dubai Mounted Police Station has established the nation's first "Tent Pegging" police team, an officially recognised equestrian sport that showcases the riders' high-level skills and abilities in handling horses efficiently.

Dubai Police's team forms the largest contingent of the UAE national tent pegging team and is accredited by the Emirates Equestrian Federation.

Captain Rashed Salem Al Shamsi, Head of the Social Services Department at the Dubai Mounted Police Station and supervisor of the tent pegging team, mentioned that the station's capabilities have enabled the creation of an optimal environment for team formation.

He noted, "This involved selecting and training a core group of riders and employing specialised expertise, including the national team's coach, to prepare them for this showy sport."

Dr Major General Muhammad Issa Al Adhab, director of the Dubai Mounted Police Station and head of the Tent Pegging team, emphasised the continuous directive from the Dubai Police Commander-in-chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, on the importance of developing human resources across various fields through advanced training programmes and sports participation.

"This initiative aims to enhance skills and work performance, contributing to Dubai Police's strategic goals of boosting community security and safety," Al Adhab said.

He added that Dubai Mounted Police Station features a sophisticated system in this field and continuously strives to optimise human resources.

"Establishing the tent pegging team serves as a tool to maintain high craftsmanship and exceptional performance among our riders, boosting their confidence, motivation, and participation in local and international championships and fostering a competitive environment within the sport," Al Adhab continued.

Following their training, the team has already achieved significant success, securing top positions in various national and international championships in both ring and sword games, contributing to the UAE's presence in this globally recognised equestrian sport.

