Dubai Police track down bag with over Dh25,000 cash after passenger misplaces luggage

Dubai Police helped track down a traveller's lost bag containing over Dh25,000 cash at Dubai International Airport, the authority announced on Sunday.

Munir Said Ibrahim, an Egyptian traveller, accidentally picked up another passenger's luggage at the baggage collection, mistaking it for his own due to its similarity in shape and colour.

The bag, which contained $7,000 (approximately Dh25,710.30), along with his belongings and travel documents, was returned to him by the General Department of Airport Security at Dubai Police within half an hour, the police stated.

In a rush to catch another flight to China in just one hour, Munir rushed to the airport police office in the arrivals hall when he realised he had misplaced his bag.

The on-duty officer who received the report, immediately formed a task force to track the passenger's movements from the moment he entered the airport, reviewed surveillance cameras, and contacted Emirates Airlines, which he had flown with from Cairo Airport.

Investigations revealed that the bag had been swapped with that of an Egyptian female passenger who was still in the airport corridors waiting for her relatives. She was unaware of the bag switch and was surprised when the police arrived, introduced themselves, explained the mistake, and returned her bag.