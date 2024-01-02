Dubai Police to showcase supercars, grand parade, latest tech at carnival

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 2:48 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 3:00 PM

Police supercars; a parade of horses, marching bands and motorcades; and the latest tech in fighting crime will all be on display for the public at the Dubai Police Carnival. The colourful event will take place between January 4 and 7 at City Walk where Dubai Police will unveil some of their latest groundbreaking projects.

Budding forensic scientists, armchair detectives and sticklers for justice will get a chance to explore the hi-tech tools and techniques that will define the future of policing in the city and beyond. Additionally, the Dubai Police Musical Band will set the mood for a festive atmosphere.

If you are an animal lover, be prepared to be awed by some four-footed friends as the horsemen and the Police Dog Show come through for a proud strut. The highly trained canine units will display their agility and aptitude with specialised tasks.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Who wouldn’t want to take some selfies with the famous Dubai Police Supercars? Admire these stunning vehicles known for their speed and style and appreciate the skills of the specialist police drivers behind the wheel.

The final day of the Dubai Police Carnival on January 7 will see a parade including police horses, marching bands, supercars, motorcades and more at City Walk. Starting at 7.30pm from the Coca-Cola Arena, the parade will proceed all the way through Happiness Street. Residents will be able to watch as fleets of motorcycles, rescue vehicles, SWAT vehicles, classic cars, VIP protection cars, the futuristic Patrol 'Ghayath' and 150 Dubai Police Cadets take to the street in a spectacular procession.

ALSO READ: