Dubai Police to issue Esaad cards for Central Bank employees

Dubai Police will now provide Central Bank employees with the Esaad card, under a memorandum of cooperation signed between the two authorities.
With the Esaad card, employees and their family members can get reduced prices on healthcare, education, real estate and other sectors, along with numerous offers and benefits.
The Esaad card was launched in 2018, and offers are available for cardholders at over 7,200 brands and businesses within the UAE and across 92 countries worldwide.
The memorandum between the Esaad Card Centre at Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Central Bank of the UAE was signed by Ihab Al Ameri, Head of Human Resources Department at the Central Bank, and Mona Al Ameri, Head of the Esaad Card Centre at Dubai Police, in the presence of officials and representatives from both parties.
Mona Al Ameri stressed that signing this agreement comes within the framework of the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to enhance happiness and quality of life of employees in the government, semi-government and private sectors. The Esaad Card Centre also seeks to strengthen partnership relations with various entities, in line with the state’s directions to spread happiness among members of society.
Ihab Al Ameri stressed that in line with the UAE’s directives to promote a culture of happiness and positivity in federal entities, the Central Bank places employee well-being and improving their quality of life among its strategic priorities. He pointed out that signing a memorandum of cooperation with the Esaad Card Center comes within the framework of the Central Bank’s keenness to build effective partnerships with local and federal entities to enhance institutional performance, and enable employees to benefit from special privileges across multiple sectors.
