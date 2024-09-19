Dubai Police to increase drone units by end of 2024; operations will not violate residents' privacy

KT Photos: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 9:25 AM

Dubai Police are planning to increase their drone units from six to eight by the end of this year as part of a project to enhance their flagship Drone Box initiative, Khaleej Times has learnt.

This advanced system, which offers a glimpse into the future of policing, aims to improve emergency response times and bolster public safety across the emirate.

The goal is for the Drone Box system to become the primary first response tool within the force, effectively aiding emergencies and preserving law enforcement resources.

Khaleej Times got a close look at the Drone Box System, which was first introduced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2021. This autonomous aerial platform is one of the first systems globally to operate drones beyond visual line-of-sight and is designed to swiftly address urgent incidents, minimising response times and utilising the latest technological advancements to enhance security services.

Captain Mohammed Omar Almuhairi, head of the unmanned aircraft systems centre at the General Department of Operations, shared insights into the project: “The Drone Box system is pivotal in reducing response times to emergencies and providing essential data and support for decision-making processes. Our goal is to have comprehensive coverage across Dubai with minimal human intervention.”

What these drones do

For instance, when an emergency report is received from Dubai’s streets, drones are dispatched to the affected area and monitored from the command and control room at the Drone Systems Centre. These drones conduct a comprehensive survey, allowing for an accurate assessment of the situation before rescue teams arrive on-site.

They also provide live broadcasts to the command centre, enabling decision-makers to monitor the situation in real time and make informed decisions. During major traffic accidents, this capability helps officials manage traffic and direct rescue operations more effectively. Additionally, in scenarios such as heavy rains or fires, drones play a critical role in locating individuals who are trapped or in need of assistance, thereby expediting rescue efforts.

Autonomous operation

Dubai Police’s drones are notably self sufficient. If a drone’s battery runs low, it autonomously returns to its base station to replace its battery without manual oversight, ensuring continuous operation and efficiency.