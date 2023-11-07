Dubai Police to conduct mock drill, residents warned to avoid taking photos

An alternate route has been provided by authorities
The Dubai Police has issued an important advisory to residents informing them of a mock drill that will take place on Wednesday morning.
The authority, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a strategic mock drill at Al Maktoum International Airport and Emirates Road, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The drill will take place at 8am.
Dubai Police advised advised residents to clear the path for patrols and to avoid taking pictures.
