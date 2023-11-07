Dubai Police to conduct mock drill, residents warned to avoid taking photos

Image used for illustraitve purpose.

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 9:39 PM

The Dubai Police has issued an important advisory to residents informing them of a mock drill that will take place on Wednesday morning.

The authority, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a strategic mock drill at Al Maktoum International Airport and Emirates Road, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The drill will take place at 8am.

Dubai Police advised advised residents to clear the path for patrols and to avoid taking pictures.

