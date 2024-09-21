Dubai Police sponsor Umrah trip for over 70 employees, retired staff

iPhone 16 in UAE: Dozens of tourists who flew in for launch 'disappointed' by new rules this year
Crowd control measures have been set up at Apple stores, as staff say walk-ins will not be entertained this year
The Umrah pilgrimage trip for 76 employees and retired staff of the Dubai Police, including both men and women, will be full sponsored. This will be the seventeenth batch to embark on this journey, and is the second Umrah trip organised in 2024.
The pilgrimage will last 6 days and be split between Makkah and Madinah, according to Abdullah Al Falahi from the Islamic Affairs and Tolerance Section.
The participants were offered religious, practical and health guidance about the upcoming Umrah trip. The trip will commence on Wednesday from Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The accompanying preacher, Sheikh Dr Sharif Abdullah, shared proper etiquette for visiting Makkah and Madinah. He also gave the employees detailed instructions on the psychological preparation needed for the pilgrimage, the concept of Ihram, its practices and prohibitions, and a step-by-step explanation of the Umrah rituals and their religious rulings.
The initiative comes as part of Dubai Police's efforts to boost employee happiness and reward employees for their hard work. The employees expressed gratitude and happiness to the General Command of Dubai Police.
The meeting was held by the Islamic Affairs and Tolerance Section of the Security Awareness Department, following the directives of Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness. The meeting took place at the General Department of Forensics and Criminology.
ALSO READ:
Crowd control measures have been set up at Apple stores, as staff say walk-ins will not be entertained this year
Revised dates will be given to applicants who have appointments for September 21, said the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi
The team comprises 18 non-commissioned officers at the state level
The closure will be due to maintenance works
senior editor talks about his recently released bestseller, which is a visceral account of a career shaped by trials and tribulations
The goal was to bring hope and happiness to these youngsters during such a difficult time for their homeland
ADJD committee handed down the penalty for non-compliance with decisions and directives governing the profession
Customers who purchase raffle tickets will automatically enter into one of the weekly electronic draws that will see three winners