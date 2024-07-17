Dubai Police seek help in identifying man found dead without ID

The country expressed its strong condemnation of criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence
The Dubai Police is seeking help from residents to identify a person who has been found dead in the emirate.
The man was found in Al Muhaisnah 2 in Dubai and had no identification documents. His body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology to determine the cause of death.
Al Qusais Police Station urged anyone who recognised the individual or has any information regarding their identity to contact the call centre at the number 901. If calling from outside Dubai, please precede the number with the area code 04.
