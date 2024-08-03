Dubai Police save woman from drowning off Marina Beach

Photo: X/ Dubai Police

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM

A woman was saved from drowning off the beach around the Marina area by two Dubai Police officers within just five minutes of receiving the report.

The two officers Corporal Amjad Muhammad Al Balushi and Corporal Khamis Muhammad Al Aisai from the Marine Security Department were honoured and presented with certificates of appreciation for their heroic efforts.

"Within five minutes of receiving the report, the marine security patrol on duty arrived at the scene, rescued the woman, and provided immediate assistance until the ambulance arrived," said Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail, Director of the Ports Police Station.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Balushi and Al Aisai were commended for their bravery and quick response in saving the European woman from drowning.

Dr Suhail explained that the incident began when the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations received a report about a European woman in danger of drowning while swimming in the waters off Marina Beach.

He emphasised that this recognition aims to inspire and encourage all Dubai Police personnel to continue providing excellent services to the community.