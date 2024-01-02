Dubai tourist loses Dh76,000 on New Year's Eve, police find missing money in 30 mins

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 4:41 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 5:10 PM

A tourist who lost over Dh76,000 after New Year celebrations was given his money back in half an hour by Dubai Police.

The authority received a phone call at 2am after celebrations from a tourist, informing them of his lost bag in a taxi that contained large sums of money while returning home — both in dollars and dirhams ($17,000 and Dh14,000).

The police team immediately started working on identifying the taxi. "Within a few minutes, they successfully traced the taxi the tourist had taken to his hotel and then communicated with the driver to return the money pouch," said Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police in the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The tourist reported the loss through the Dubai Police Tourist Service on the Dubai Police app.

Jallaf praised the taxi driver, who promptly assisted the authority in recovering and returning the money to the tourist while demonstrating utmost honesty in safeguarding the money.

The tourist expressed his joy upon retrieving the money pouch and the entire amount. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Police for their prompt response to his report.

