Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunctions on major road

Dubai Police rescued a motorist whose cruise control malfunctioned, and could no longer control the car.
The authority took said that the motorist called the emergency number and asked for urgent assistance when they realised they could no longer control their car.
Dubai Police traffic patrol responded within minutes, reaching the location and securing the area around the vehicle. Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commandant for operations affairs, said, "The traffic patrols immediately dispatched to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and spotted the vehicle past the Expo Bridge."
Detailing the incident, he said, "Given the vehicle's immense danger on the high-speed road, the patrols quickly secured the area around it and activated warning signs for other motorists. They then worked to reassure the visibly distressed driver. One of the patrols then positioned in front of the vehicle and began gradually bringing it to a stop while the other patrols secured the lane behind it."
He urged motorists to remain calm and avoid panicking if they encounter a cruise control malfunction. In case such a situation occurs he asked them to ensure their seatbelt is fastened, to turn on the hazard lights and headlights, and promptly contact the emergency number (999) to report the situation.
When faced with such a situation, the Al Mazrouei asked motorists to shift the transmission to neutral (N), turn off the engine, and restart it immediately. If that does not resolve the issue, the driver should apply firm, constant pressure on the brakes until the vehicle comes to a complete stop.
If that fails, they should gradually release the handbrake while maintaining a firm grip on the steering wheel. If all previous attempts failed, the driver should alternate shifting the transmission between neutral (N) and drive (D) to regain control. If any of these methods work before the traffic patrol arrives, the driver should safely manoeuvre the vehicle off the road.
