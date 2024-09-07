Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunctions on major road

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 10:45 AM

Dubai Police rescued a motorist whose cruise control malfunctioned, and could no longer control the car.

The authority took said that the motorist called the emergency number and asked for urgent assistance when they realised they could no longer control their car.

Dubai Police traffic patrol responded within minutes, reaching the location and securing the area around the vehicle. Maj-Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, acting assistant commandant for operations affairs, said, "The traffic patrols immediately dispatched to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and spotted the vehicle past the Expo Bridge."

Detailing the incident, he said, "Given the vehicle's immense danger on the high-speed road, the patrols quickly secured the area around it and activated warning signs for other motorists. They then worked to reassure the visibly distressed driver. One of the patrols then positioned in front of the vehicle and began gradually bringing it to a stop while the other patrols secured the lane behind it."

