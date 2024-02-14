Dubai Police rescue 2 elderly people from 5 vehicles almost swept away by floods

Here’s a selection of the BAPS Hindu mandir’s (temple) timeline as the temple gets inaugurated in Abu Dhabi this evening
Teams from the Dubai Police managed to save two elderly people from vehicles that were almost swept away by floods in Hatta, after heavy rains lashed the country.
In an operation made difficult due to the adverse weather conditions, teams from the marine rescue section at the Ports Police Station, along with the land rescue team at the Hatta Police Station, managed to tow away five vehicles which were stuck in a valley.
Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Commander of the Hatta Sector, said that rescue teams quickly intervened and towed the vehicles to safety. Among the passengers were two elderly people who were over 60 years of age.
The authority urged motorists to abide by the warnings issued due the weather conditions and asked residents to stay away from valleys and mountainous areas.
