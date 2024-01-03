Dubai Police receive more than 14,000 calls during New Year's Eve celebrations

Visitors in Downtown Dubai during New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 4:18 PM

The Dubai Police confirmed that they received a total of 14,148 calls to the Command and Control Centre emergency hotline (999) and the Call Centre (901) for non-emergency cases from 6pm on December 31 until 6am on January 1 during the New Year's Eve celebrations of 2024.

In detail, Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Command and Control Centre in the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police, explained that the calls were distributed between 13,078 calls to the Command and Control Centre (999) and 1,070 calls to the 901 Call Centre for non-emergency cases.

Al Muhairi commended the efforts of the staff at the Command and Control Centre (999) and the Call Centre (901) for responding to all the inquiries of the callers immediately and professionally, reflecting Dubai Police's objective to respond swiftly to calls, enhancing the security, safety, and happiness of the community.

He also acknowledged the public's commitment to heading to designated celebration areas early and familiarising themselves with instructions published across various media platforms, contributing to the successful organisation of the celebrations in a manner befitting Dubai's pioneering reputation for hosting major global events.

Al Muhairi reminded the public that calls to the number (999) should only be made in emergencies, and calls to (901) are for non-emergency situations and inquiries about services provided by Dubai Police.

ALSO READ: