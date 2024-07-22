E-Paper

Dubai Police issues fines up to Dh5,000 against jet ski owners

Violations included operating jet skis with expired licenses, entering prohibited areas and failing to operate within designated time frames

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 3:18 PM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 3:22 PM

Fines of up to Dh5,000 were issued as the Dubai Police registered 160 violations against jet ski owners. The police also booked owners of other types of maritime vessels for 52 offences over the past two months.

Violations included operating jet skis with expired licenses, entering prohibited areas like swimming zones and hotel beaches, failing to operate within designated time frames, not wearing life jackets, operating recreational maritime vessels by underage and overloading the vessels.


This came in a press statement in which Brigadier Dr. Hassan Suhail, Director of the Port Police Station, explained that jet ski violations were issued across various beach areas in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


He also stressed that driving a jet ski with an expired license results in a Dh1,000 fine and that using it at unauthorised times is a Dh2,000 fine. Additionally, a penalty of up to Dh5,000 is imposed on jet ski riders who sail in prohibited areas within the emirate.

Brig Suhail also cautioned against overloading the watercraft to preserve users' lives and safety and noted a fine of Dh3,000 for not wearing the required safety equipment on a watercraft.

