Dubai Police issue reminder for accident-free day; get 4 black points removed

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 1:53 PM

In an efforts to make roads safer on the first day back to school in Dubai, authorities have called on motorists to strictly adhere to traffic laws and regulations on August 26 in the 'A Day Without Accidents' campaign.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic, said the campaign "also aligns with Dubai Police's vision for a secure city through awareness campaigns and traffic initiatives aimed at ensuring the highest levels of safety for all road users and urging drivers to follow instructions and safety guidelines diligently."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Motorists have been asked to comply with speed limits, especially in areas around schools, avoid distractions like using mobile phones, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, give priority to pedestrians crossing the road, and yield to emergency vehicles.