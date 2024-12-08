Dubai Police grant inmate's wish, helps him attend daughter's wedding virtually

A Dubai inmate's wish to be part of his daughter's wedding ceremony was fulfilled when authorities allowed him to witness the marriage contract signing via video conferencing.

The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments granted the wish and made the online arrangement for him. The Punitive and Correctional Establishments prioritise inmates' humanitarian and emotional well-being by allowing them to share special occasions with their loved ones.

"When an inmate's family requested that the father attend his daughter's marriage contract online, the request was quickly approved. The father was connected with his family and witnessed the ceremony, completing all necessary legal formalities with the officiant through video conferencing. This enabled him to share in these joyful and significant moments, which are essential for emotional support and family solidarity," said Major General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments.

The inmate thanked the Dubai Police and everyone involved for facilitating this and allowing him to share the joy of the special occasion and witness his daughter's marriage contract.