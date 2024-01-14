Dubai Police grant bride's wish, allow inmate father to attend daughter's wedding

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 12:45 PM

In a heartwarming gesture, the Dubai Police fulfilled the wish of a young Arab girl who wanted her father to be present during her wedding ceremony.

The girl had submitted a request to the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, seeking help in allowing her father, who is in prison, to be by her side during her marriage. In her appeal, the young girl emphasised that having her father's consent to the marriage was important and highlighted that his presence holds immense value in her life and carries deep meaning for her entire family.

Led by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, the authorities worked to fulfil her wish. They made sure her father witnessed his daughter's wedding.

Brigadier Marwan Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, confirmed that the Department had received the request and evaluated the financial and emotional circumstances surrounding her father's presence during the preparations for her marriage, considering his role as the family's primary breadwinner.

The Department immediately approved her request. Brig Jalfar highlighted that the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments has launched the 'Bring Joy to the Inmate's Daughter' initiative to ensure the bride's happiness and provide comprehensive support beyond arranging the wedding venue.

He added, "The Department expanded the support to encompass assistance in preparing and furnishing her new home, aiming to create a harmonious and joyful marital environment for the couple while also acknowledging its positive influence on her father."

Brig Jalfar thanked Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shihi, an authorised Islamic marriage official (Mazoon), for graciously accepting the request of the Punitive and Correctional Establishments to attend and officiate the marriage ceremony. He also conveyed his best wishes to the couple for their future life together.

The bride, her father, and the groom conveyed their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Dubai Police for the initiative that brought them immense joy and happiness.

Brig Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, Deputy Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, highlighted that the 'Bring Joy to the Inmate's Daughter' initiative is part of various efforts aimed at ensuring the happiness of inmates' children, especially in challenging circumstances. He emphasised that the initiative promotes values of tolerance and love in society, expressing heartfelt wishes for the couple to have a happy life together.

