Dubai Police get new electric vehicle for traffic fleet

Photo: Dubai Police/X

As part of ongoing efforts to adopt innovative solutions to ensure efficient and swift response to emergencies, Dubai Police have added the XPENG electric vehicle to its traffic fleet.

The all-new electric vehicle will be deployed to regulate traffic, enhance police presence in tourist areas and key locations, and ensure rapid responses to incidents and reports, said Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.

"This addition aims to elevate the quality of security and traffic services provided to the public," he added.

He further stated that integrating this vehicle into Dubai Police's fleet reflects the department's commitment to adopting innovative solutions and modern technologies to strengthen security coverage in vital and tourist areas, enabling efficient and swift responses to emergencies.

"This move also supports Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable technology adoption," he explained.