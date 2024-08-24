Dubai Police distribute water, meals to 300 workers

Among the 400 people who participated in Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, many had Palestinian and Sudanese roots
The Dubai Police, in collaboration with partners, distributed water, cold drinks, meals and sunshades to 300 workers.
This campaign was carried out by the authority's "Positive Spirit" initiative with the “Good Umbrella 2” and “Dubai Water Aid” initiatives.
Workers in the Al Quoz area were given these items amid the summer temperatures. UAE authorities frequently distribute food, water and other essentials to workers to help them combat heat exhaustion during the scorching season.
This included the much-welcomed Al Freej Fridge initiative, that ran till August 23, where over 35,000 icecreams and juices were distributed daily to workers.
Air-conditioned rest stations where riders could pray and watch movies also provided some much needed relief to delivery riders, who used to "struggle to find a place to take a break between deliveries," as one delivery driver told Khaleej Times earlier.
In addition, the UAE government has implemented the midday break from June 15 to September 15. Working under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12.30pm and 3.00pm is prohibited.
Companies who do not comply with the midday break will be fined Dh5,000 for each employee, with penalties reaching up to Dh50,000 if several employees are working during the break.
