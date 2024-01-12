Dubai Police catch motorists driving against traffic flow, committing 500 traffic violations

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 2:04 PM

Dubai Police have seized 121 vehicles and recorded about 500 traffic violations in Al Khawaneej area recently, authorities said in Friday.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said they have received “numerous reports and complaints from residents of Al Khawaneej and visitors at Last Exit”. The vehicles, including 81 cars and 40 motorcycles, were involved in reckless and stunt driving, he noted.

"The motorists were also found to be driving against traffic flow and committing serious violation,” he continued.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Mazrouei said, according to the new Dubai traffic law implemented in July this year, vehicles impounded for reckless driving that endangers lives, property and public safety will only be released after a Dh50,000 fine is paid. The time period of confiscation and financial penalties vary as per the federal traffic law.

Dubai Police have repeatedly called upon parents “to take a proactive role in addressing irresponsible traffic behaviours exhibited by some young individuals. (Parents) must be more vigilant and actively engaged in preventing irresponsible actions that could lead to severe consequences and harm to lives and property.”

Dubai Police appealed to the public to report any road safety violations through the 'Police Eye' service in the Dubai Police app on smartphones or by contacting the 'We Are All Police' service at 901.

ALSO READ: