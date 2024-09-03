E-Paper

Video: Dubai Police arrest delivery rider for deliberately knocking down biker

The authority said that the driver has been referred to Public Prosecution for violating the law after a video of him knocking over another rider went viral

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 3:00 PM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 4:46 PM

Dubai Police have arrested a delivery rider after a video clip of the accused deliberately knocking down another rider went viral on social media.

The authority said that the driver has been referred to Public Prosecution for violating the law, and putting the life of the second rider at risk, after a dispute that broke out between them over the right of way.


Watch the video that went viral, below:

A source close to the incident confirmed to Khaleej Times that the driver who was knocked down was injured but is doing fine. “It was a person in a car behind them that shot the video,” the source said. “They stopped and helped the rider.”

In the video, one rider can be seen deliberately swerving his motorcycle to hit another one, causing the latter to fall down. The rider then looks back and speeds away without stopping.

The police stressed on the importance of relying on competent authorities to resolve disputes. The authority also emphasised on the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure public safety.

Violent incidents of road rage are rare in the UAE as the law here strictly prohibits it. Even showing rude gestures on the road can attract penalties in the country.

In 2022, a 34-year-old European was fined Dh10,000 by a criminal court for punching another driver in the face after an incident of road rage on Al Khail road near Jebel Ali. In 2017, a British tourist was detained after he showed a rude gesture to another driver while driving to the airport.

