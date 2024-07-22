Dubai Police announces use of drones to tackle emergencies; residents alerted

Violations included operating jet skis with expired licenses, entering prohibited areas and failing to operate within designated time frames
Dubai Police issued an announcement on Monday for residents who might spot drones flying in their areas.
The authority said it was using drones to enhance quick response to emergencies, through a post on X.
The police's drones can be identified separately by their blue markings.
The authority is aiming at using cutting-edge technology to boost safety and security by swiftly responding to emergencies, in line with the highest global standards.
