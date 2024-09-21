Dubai: Party where phones are banned to establish 'real connections'

Photos: Supplied

Dubai is all set to host its first phone-free meetup this Sunday, September 22. A café in Jumeirah will be turned into a no-device zone as visitors will unplug from their phones and reconnect with others in a non-digital space.

This digital detox is conceptualised by Offline Club from The Netherlands, that has partnered with Seva Café to bring their growing offline community movement to Dubai.

Upon entering the café, phones would be handed over and given back only at the end of the session. Without any digital distractions, visitors are free to read a book, paint, write, or do any other activity they enjoy; or simply strike conversation with a stranger.

The first part of the meetup will have time for solo engagement, followed by an interactive social session and a sound healing experience in the café’s garden.

“It is going to be a special evening, where people can step back in time and enjoy the simple pleasure of being fully present – no phones, no screens, just great company and a relaxed setting,” Andrea Stefanelli, one of the co-founders of The Offline Club, told Khaleej Times.

First phone-free hangout

The club had its first such hangout around seven months ago, in February 2024, in a café in Amsterdam and soon found tremendous success.

Ironically, however, it was their Instagram reel that went viral and the founders of the club were flooded with messages to host these meetups globally. In the reel that hit a million likes, visitors at the offline meeting were seen knitting, doodling and journaling. In today's tech saturated world, this scene offered a window to a much-needed sanctuary for people to experience digital detox from the virtual world.

“People's current relationship with the phone has many negative consequences, and we want to change that. The goal of the club is to make a global impact because everywhere people have more screen time than they want,” shared Stefanelli, a Dubai resident who first went to one of the meetings in May 2024 in Utrecht and became so passionate about the cause that he joined the team as an organiser.

He added: “Dubai is a hyper-connected city with a fast-paced lifestyle, where residents feel the need to unplug and recharge. And with this refreshing initiative, Dubai residents too can discover the power of offline living.”

Spread of offline movement

Besides Dubai and The Netherlands, the offline movement has spread to London, Aarhus, Milan, Paris and Barcelona.

Incidentally, the three founders of the club in their late twenties grew up in the digital era. The idea of the club was first sowed in the summer of 2021, when 28-year old Dutch Jordy Van Bennekom, one of the co-founders of the club, spent a weekend offline in a house in The Netherlands , surrounded by nature to read, reflect and slow down. He came back fully rested and recharged.

The profound impact of the time spent away from his devices urged him to team up with his friends Ilya Kneppelhout and Valentijn Klok to launch The Offline Club in February 2024.