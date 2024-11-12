Dubai parking fines hit Dh64.9 million in third quarter, mark 56% increase: Parkin

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

The total number of fines issued by Dubai-based Parkin Company increased 48 per cent to 418,100 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 282,800 in the third quarter of last year, driven by an increase in the number of customers, strong parking transaction volumes and technology-based improvements, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company added that the total value of fines in the third quarter of 2024 increased 56 per cent to Dh64.9 million compared to Dh41.6 million in Q3 2023. The total value of fines in the first 9 months rose 26 per cent to Dh172.1 million against Dh136.5 million in the same period last year.

The largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai on Tuesday said it upgraded the software on handheld inspection devices used by its enforcement team in July 2024. This operational initiative resulted in a material increase in the number of vehicle plates being scanned and the number of fines issued compared to prior periods.

It added that the new software reduced the manual element of the inspection process, speeding up inspection times and further optimising the enforcement process. The new software has also decreased the number of fines issued in error, increasing enforcement accuracy.

The number of vehicle licence plates scanned by inspectors in the quarter increased by 57 per cent to 4.7 million compared to 3.0 million in Q3 2023.

Parkin revealed that its smart inspection car fleet will also increase to 24 active units by year-end. As of the end of Q3 2024, the company’s existing fleet of scan cars scanned a total of 5.7 million vehicle registration plates, a 47 per cent increase on the same period last year.

The total number of parking spaces at the end of Q3 2024 was around 207,300, up 6 per cent from the same period last year. Taking into account the ongoing announced reduction in some private developer spaces at Al Sufouh, the net increase amounted to around 4,300 spaces.

Parkin’s net profit increased 5 per cent to Dh104.7 million compared to Dh99.8 million in Q3 2023.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, chairman of Parkin, said with best-in-class capabilities, operational excellence and cutting-edge technology, Parkin is well-positioned to capture future market opportunities. "These opportunities are well supported by Dubai's expanding population, increasing car ownership and continued investment in our world-class transport infrastructure. Going forward, we will continue to expand our vision to provide seamless, sustainable and innovative mobility solutions that support the Emirate's accelerating economic growth and social development ambitions." Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, added: "We continued to deliver profitable growth in the third quarter, with further additions to our parking space portfolio, record transaction volumes, higher public parking utilisation rates as well as improved efficiency and accuracy of our technologically advanced enforcement framework."