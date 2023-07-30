Dubai: Pakistan former PM Benazir Bhutto's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Wax figure relocated from London to the emirate and was unveiled by her son, foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Photos: Waheed Abbas

Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 5:37 PM Last updated: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 7:02 PM

Madame Tussauds Dubai unveiled the wax figure of the late former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto on Sunday. The statue, previously housed in Madame Tussauds London, has now found its new home in Dubai.

Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of the late prime minister, unveiled the figure at Bluewaters Island. "I first saw this statue in Madame Tussauds London. Dubai holds a special place in our hearts, as my mother and family spent around ten years in exile here. I did my primary and secondary education here in the UAE. I have a strong attachment to this city and country.

"I am grateful that the memory of my mother has been honoured here in the form of a wax statue. She symbolised democracy, freedom and equality of rights for all the people. She was a progressive face of Pakistan," Bilawal Bhutto said after inaugurating the statue of his mother.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to UAE, also attended the ceremony. "We are so happy that this has been made possible by Madame Tussauds Museum," said Tirmizi.

"Sanaz Kollsrud, general manager, Madame Tussauds in Dubai, said the wax figure was sculpted in 1989 and was originally displayed in London.

"It was presented to Benazir when it was displayed. She chose the style and costume with the artists at that time. We were happy that we could borrow a wax figure and have it here. It has been refreshed, and there is a lot of extra work done on the figure," she said.

She pointed out that completing a wax figure takes 6 to 8 months. "There is a whole process involved starting from measuring head to toe, with each hair inserted piece by piece. Artistic work is unique and detailed; hence it takes a long time. It costs around Dh700,000 to make a wax figure," she added.

The museum is home to a number of personalities from various walks of life, including sports, media, politics, entertainment, bloggers, fashion and others.

Located next to Ain Dubai, the museum was opened in 2021 with 60 global stars, including many new wax figures.

